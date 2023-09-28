The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified 7 main measures to prevent seasonal influenza, which are vaccination, following coughing and sneezing etiquette, avoiding close contact with sick people, constantly cleaning and sterilizing surfaces and tools used, washing hands regularly and sterilizing them, and staying away from others if symptoms of infection appear, in addition to Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

In its recently issued seasonal influenza awareness guide 2023-2024, the Ministry indicated that the people most at risk of contracting influenza and its complications are: pregnant women, children under 5 years old, the elderly, and individuals who suffer from chronic medical conditions, in addition to workers in the field. health care.

The guide emphasized the importance of vaccination against influenza, which protects people against infection and reduces the severity of the disease and the risk of hospitalization. It also particularly provides great protection for pregnant women throughout pregnancy and beyond, as well as protecting the newborn in the first months of his life, as it protects him from complications of influenza infection. .

He explained that the best time to get the seasonal influenza vaccination is in September or early winter of each year, but if vaccination is not done at that time, it is recommended to be vaccinated at a later time because influenza may continue in later months during the year.

He pointed out that the influenza vaccination is considered a safe vaccination and has been given to millions of people for more than 60 years, and its side effects were generally mild and disappeared on their own within a few days.

According to the guide, all people from the age of 6 months and above can take the seasonal influenza vaccination, which is available in all government and private health care service centers.

It is noteworthy that seasonal influenza infection occurs around the world at an annual rate ranging between 5 to 10 percent among adults and 20 to 30 percent among children. Each influenza season is different from the one before it and can affect people differently.