The Russian Ministry of Health has updated the list of recommendations for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus infection COVID-19, reports TASS…

The new version, in particular, includes the vaccines “CoviVac” and the one-component “Sputnik Light”, registered on May 6. In addition, hydroxychloroquine has been excluded from the list of recommended drugs for treatment.

As the chief freelance specialist in infectious diseases of the Ministry of Health, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, explained, temporary guidelines were developed to provide informational support to physicians helping patients with coronavirus. According to him, the working group is constantly studying the recommendations of other countries and analyzing the Russian experience, and special attention is paid to the issues of drug therapy.