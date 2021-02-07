The Ministry of Health has reduced the number of drugs that can be prescribed for the treatment of coronavirus in adults. Reported by RIA News with reference to the tenth version of the recommendations of the Ministry of Health on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

The updated list of drugs includes favipiravir, remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, recombinant interferon alpha (IFN-α) and umifenovir. At the same time, azithromycin was removed from the list. At the same time, only recombinant IFN-α2b is allowed for the treatment of pregnant women.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia could vaccinate all citizens of the country against coronavirus by June. According to him, Russia is actually the only country in the world that can vaccinate all interested citizens by summer.