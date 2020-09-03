The Russian Ministry of Health has published updated guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19. Two drugs were excluded from them – they did not show their effectiveness. Document posted on website departments.

“The drugs lopinavir and ritonavir were excluded from the recommendations as not showing sufficient efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine remained in the treatment regimens for patients with mild and moderate forms of the disease, ”the Ministry of Health said.

In addition, a new Russian drug for systemic anti-inflammatory therapy, Levilimab, was also included in the treatment regimen. In total, the list of drugs recommended for the treatment of coronavirus includes six names: favipiravir, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin (in combination with hydroxychloroquine), interferon-alpha drugs, as well as remdesivir, umifenovir.

Also, the department noted that, in connection with the registration of a vaccine against a new coronavirus infection, a new section on specific prevention has appeared in the recommendations. It describes the indications and contraindications for the use of the drug from the Gamaleya Center, as well as a list of priority groups for vaccination.

The registration of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine produced in Russia was announced on August 11 by President Vladimir Putin. The drug was named “Sputnik V”. Its production started on 15 August. The first will be vaccinated by doctors and citizens from risk groups, and around the middle of September will begin mass vaccination of Russians. In Moscow, it is planned to start vaccination on September 5.