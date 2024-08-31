Ministry of Health: 11 patients in serious condition after shelling of Belgorod

Assistant to the Russian Minister of Health Alexey Kuznetsov reported on the condition of those injured in the shelling of Belgorod. This is written by RIA Novosti.

It is reported that 37 victims are undergoing inpatient treatment at a local hospital, while 11 people are in serious condition. “Doctors are fighting for the lives of two of them,” Kuznetsov said.

In addition, he specified that nine patients received outpatient medical care. In addition, Kuznetsov emphasized that specialists from federal centers conduct telemedicine consultations.

Earlier in August, a video emerged of a shell hitting a car during the shelling of Belgorod. The footage from a dashcam showed a hit on an oncoming car and a powerful explosion.