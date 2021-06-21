The Ministry of Health has developed recommendations for revaccination against coronavirus: with an increase in the incidence, the vaccine should be done every six months. This was announced by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 24”, reports Interfax…

Murashko added that in a quiet time, the vaccine can be done once a year. He noted that we are talking about both vaccinated and recovered citizens.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health said that it is necessary to increase security measures in large cities of Russia due to the coronavirus. He added that the rise in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia continues.