The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it will continue its efforts to vaccinate all target groups for vaccination against the Covid-19 virus, and has identified the groups that are excluded from vaccination, namely:
Actively infected person with Covid-19 virus.
Pregnant lady.
The recipient of the vaccine is outside the country.
– The patient suffers from one of the diseases that may conflict with the vaccine, according to the medical evaluation.
– Participant in clinical trials of a vaccine against Covid-19.
– A former patient with Covid-19 virus, after a medical evaluation.
For those who have a severe allergy to vaccines or their components.
