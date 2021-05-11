The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it will continue its efforts to vaccinate all target groups for vaccination against the Covid-19 virus, and has identified the groups that are excluded from vaccination, namely:

Actively infected person with Covid-19 virus.

Pregnant lady.

The recipient of the vaccine is outside the country.

– The patient suffers from one of the diseases that may conflict with the vaccine, according to the medical evaluation.

– Participant in clinical trials of a vaccine against Covid-19.

– A former patient with Covid-19 virus, after a medical evaluation.

For those who have a severe allergy to vaccines or their components.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

