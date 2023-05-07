The Ministry of Health and Community Protection issued Resolution 88 of 2023 regarding the conditions and procedures necessary for licensing to open a factory for medical products, and it asked factories that obtained initial approval or a license to open a factory on the date of this decision, to adjust their conditions within 6 months, and these factories are excluded from the conditions that apply only License applicants to open a factory for the first time.

The Ministry has specified general conditions for the establishment of factories, so that the factory must be built and constructed in the industrial areas of the country according to the classification of the competent official authorities in each emirate. When starting to establish the factory, it is required that the technical rules for establishing buildings for medical products factories be taken into account based on the principles of good manufacturing practice.

Among the conditions is the need for the building area to be suitable for the type and size of the production lines and the nature of the products. The design takes into account the ease of movement of people and materials, avoiding contamination and mixing of materials, providing the necessary equipment and tools for that, and the ease and sequence of production operations. The factory building must be in an easily accessible location. The site shall be equipped with the necessary services such as water, electricity, ventilation, and others.

The Ministry identified 3 stages for licensing the factory, represented in receiving the application and initial approval by the competent department in the Ministry, then approval to start constructing the factory building, in addition to the final approval and issuance of the license.

The Ministry confirmed that a technical team has been formed in the competent department of the Ministry to study the application and verify its contents and fulfillment of the required documents and conditions. Free), to issue an industrial license.

Among the most important documents to be submitted to complete the licensing process is to provide a copy of all agreements with the foreign company (if any), and a copy of the report on the non-exposure of the environment to pollution as a result of production operations in the factory issued by the competent authority in this regard or the concerned section in the free zone authority or sections Environmental control and public health of the municipality department in the emirate in which the factory building is located. Also, a list of the forms or types of medical products to be produced and the number of production lines for each medical product (and the pharmaceutical form in the case of manufacturing pharmaceutical products) must be provided, along with mentioning the packaging lines required for all products. To be established, and in the event of producing sterile medical products, the type of sterilization to be followed must be mentioned.

The Ministry stated that if all the requirements and conditions are met, an official letter will be issued permitting the construction of the factory buildings and equipping it with machinery, equipment and devices in accordance with the licenses issued by the competent authorities in the country, and the license applicant must start implementation while adhering to all the specifications contained in the submitted documents within 6 months from the date of receipt. And in the event that there is something that prevents the start of implementation, the competent department must be notified by the license applicant, stating the reasons for the delay, otherwise the competent department will take the necessary legal measures towards canceling the approval issued to allow the start of construction of the factory building and its preparation.

And according to the decision, “In the event that the factory is allowed to produce narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the competent department in the ministry has the right to determine the number of basic technical cadres according to the nature, size, and nature of the factory, and the ministry issues a professional license for the technical director only, and a letter of approval for the directors of the factory’s departments and the pharmacist responsible for the custody of raw materials.” narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals”

According to the decision, the competent department assigns a specialized technical team to investigate the extent of applying the rules of good manufacturing, so that the team reviews and ensures that the requirements are met, through field visits to the site before the certification procedures, and before operating any production plan, in the event that the factory is newly constructed inside the country.

The inspection team also, after conducting the certification process, visits the various parts of the factory and its various sections, and takes notes, to ensure that the specifications and operation of the production lines are followed.

The ministerial decision specified a number of duties and obligations for medical product factories licensed in the country that must be adhered to in order to complete good manufacturing practices, including notifying the competent department in the ministry officially of the products to be produced with all the details related to the qualitative composition, quantity, pharmaceutical form, quality of medical devices, means and supplies, their components and the production line for it, This is before proceeding with other production measures.

Among the obligations that the Ministry has also set for manufacturers is the need to inform them officially in the event of other manufacturing contracts being concluded, and to perform the activities licensed to be practiced by the Ministry in accordance with the rules of good manufacturing practice and the instructions of the Ministry. The licensed factory is also required to conduct the process of analyzing the final product inside it.

When renewing the factory license, the Ministry stipulated that the renewal be done annually as a condition to ensure its compliance with good manufacturing practices after visiting the facility by the inspection team. An official application can be submitted to the Ministry to renew the Good Manufacturing Practice certificates issued by the Ministry two months before their expiry date.

The ministerial decision obligated factories to keep records of narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, and chemical precursors for a period of no less than 5 years from the date of the last entry of the receipt and delivery data for these substances in the register, without prejudice to the necessity of keeping papers related to drug operations for an additional year from the date of the end of the batch. .

The factory management is obligated to inform the Ministry officially in the event of a desire to make substantial changes, including the addition of new production lines or main equipment, or changes in the factory plans, or in the event of appointing or changing any of the main technical cadres approved by the Ministry, whether this is in the process of planning to appoint or change these Technical personnel or after actually changing them.

The Ministry specified a number of prohibitions that must be taken into account when operating the factory, most notably that it is not permissible to manufacture any medical product without obtaining the Ministry’s approval, and the medical products factory may not import raw materials except after the approval of the Ministry based on a request submitted to it in accordance with the legislation in force. Factories Possession of narcotic substances and products and psychotropic substances, except with a permit or permission issued by the Ministry in accordance with the conditions and procedures prescribed by law.

Also among the prohibitions identified by the Ministry is the need for the process of receiving narcotic substances, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors to be carried out according to a delivery and receipt report in accordance with the controls contained in the legislation in force in this regard. It has been approved by the competent department in the Ministry. It is forbidden to destroy narcotics, psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals without the approval of the Ministry.