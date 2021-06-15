Dubai (Etihad)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection provides a package of control and inspection services on health and pharmaceutical facilities and health advertisements, with the aim of ensuring their compliance with the Ministry’s standards.

These measures fall within the framework of the Ministry’s strategy aimed at implementing national standards, enhancing the supervisory and supervisory role over health and pharmaceutical facilities, and supporting this role by increasing specialized medical cadres working as inspectors and holders of judicial police at the state level, while introducing the latest medical technologies that allow them to carry out their tasks in an efficient manner. Fast. Dr. Hessa Mubarak, Director of the Monitoring, Audit and Inspection Department at the Ministry, indicated that the medical and pharmaceutical facilities inspection service includes checking several items related to health and pharmaceutical safety standards, the most important of which is ensuring the licensing of doctors and technicians, monitoring the storage conditions of medicines and pharmaceuticals, and compliance with medical and technical safety requirements for rooms Processes, engineering standards, taking into account the ease of access for all groups of society, in addition to respecting patient privacy.