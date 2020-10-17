The vast majority of those infected with coronavirus infection in Russia have recently returned from vacation. The chief allergist-immunologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Rakhim Khaitov told the journalists about this.

According to him, up to 90% of the sick could have brought the infection. “This was inevitable due to the huge crowds of people on the beaches, in restaurants: one does not wear a mask, the other does not wear a mask,” he was quoted as saying on October 17 TASS…

According to the specialist, it is necessary to very strictly monitor compliance with quarantine measures, notes “Gazeta.ru“. Khaitov cited China as an example, which, thanks to strict discipline, almost got rid of coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the spread of the infection, 1,384,235 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Russia, including 14,922 over the past day. 24,002 patients died, 1,065,199 people recovered. In Moscow, over the past 24 hours, 2001 patients have been cured of the coronavirus.

