The Ministry of Health commented on the death of two men in Orsk during a flood

The Ministry of Health said that the death of two men in Orsk was not due to drowning

The death of two men, whose bodies were found in flooded houses in Orsk, was not due to drowning. This was stated by the Ministry of Health of the Orenburg Region in Telegram.

“During a forensic medical examination of the bodies of two men who died in private houses in a flood zone in the city of Orsk, forensic doctors determined that their death was not related to drowning,” the regional Ministry of Health commented on the death of two men in Orsk while on leash. According to the ministry, experts have identified other reasons for the death of Russians.

Earlier it was reported about four victims of flooding as a result of a dam failure. Previously, two of them were men aged about 60 years.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on Friday, April 5. She defended the city from the Ural River. As a result, more than four thousand houses and more than ten thousand residents ended up in the flood zone. Citizens began to evacuate even before the incident, when leaks were discovered in two places. According to the authorities, water from Orsk, which was flooded when the dam broke, will go away in one and a half to two weeks. In the Orenburg region, a state of emergency was introduced due to the flood.