Roszdravnadzor info on mortality from coronavirus was obtained throughout inspections of particular person medical organizations, and isn’t primarily based on evaluation of information throughout the nation, experiences RIA News, referring to the assertion of the Russian Minister of Well being Mikhail Murashko.

Earlier, the pinnacle of Roszdravnadzor, Alla Samoilova, talking at an all-Russian seminar, instructed concerning the revealed inaccuracies within the registration of deaths of sufferers. In response to her, completely different establishments have in a different way coded the causes of demise of sufferers in hospitals for the remedy of these contaminated with coronavirus.

Murashko famous that the obligation of Roszdravnadzor in case of showing such details is to situation orders to get rid of violations and monitor their implementation.

In response to the minister, the rise in mortality in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is related each instantly with the coronavirus and with the decompensation of different ailments, the place COVID-19 contributed to their extra extreme course.

The top of the Ministry of Well being defined that the institution of the reason for demise can take a very long time, and the statistical knowledge are specified after clarification.

In response to the operational headquarters to fight the unfold of coronavirus, for the reason that starting of the pandemic within the Russian Federation greater than 17 thousand sufferers with COVID-19 have died, greater than 1 million circumstances of an infection have been registered.