As part of its strategy to enhance the utilization of its electronic and smart services for customers by applying best practices and providing a distinct experience in obtaining services with added value that exceeds expectations, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on owners of private health facilities to take advantage of 30 electronic licensing services for health professionals with the aim of working in the UAE . This service allows medical facilities to submit their requests to issue licenses and renew licenses for workers in private medical facilities, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and technicians of various specialties and levels in the Northern Emirates.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri confirmed that the Ministry has an integrated system in the service of clients of the health professions within the framework of its strategy to govern and lead the health sector and provide excellent regulatory and supervisory services to the health sector, to attract qualified doctors and technicians, and to provide the best electronic services. Smart services to achieve customer happiness, in line with the standards and enablers of the smart government, pointing to the Ministry’s keenness to improve the quality of the health system, develop health facilities services to meet the needs of patients and customers, innovate smart solutions and adhere to the application of quality systems, which reflect the vitality of the private health sector in proportion to the increase in demand On health care services and increasing competition, as an important partner in developing services and positively contributing to the development of policies and strategies.

The decision to exempt from 3 requirements for licensing

Dr. Al-Amiri pointed to the decision of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection last June, to temporarily exempt 3 requirements for licensing services for health professionals, due to the preoccupation of health personnel in combating the Covid-19 virus, and in appreciation of the prominent role of health workers in this field. The decision included exemption from the requirement of approved development hours when renewing licenses to practice the profession, until further notice, and exemption from the requirement to present a health fitness certificate for those over sixty upon renewing the license, in addition to an exemption from residency transfer, provided that the sponsor has no objection.

Providing distinguished regulatory services

The Director of the Regulation, Licensing and Advertising Department, Head of the Medical Professions Licensing Department, Abeer Adel, indicated that the electronic system and smart systems actively contribute to expediting the licensing procedures for medical professions, with different specializations and upgrading the various services provided by the public health policy and licenses sector, according to a set of criteria and indicators, including It achieves the expectations of the customers and meets their requirements with quality and efficiency. Pointing out that the period for issuing a license to practice health professions does not exceed one working day, and there are always efforts to reduce the period, in light of the Ministry’s endeavor to raise the level and quality of licensing services, provide excellent regulatory services to the health sector, and electronic linkage of licensing services between the relevant authorities.





