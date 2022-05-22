The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on all health facilities operating in the country to immediately report any suspected, potential, or confirmed case of monkeypox, through the electronic reporting system for communicable diseases, with the aim of combating it and limiting its spread.

The ministry explained that this step comes based on its follow-up to the global epidemiological situation, confirming the health sector’s readiness to deal with monkeypox, through proactive readiness for monitoring and early investigation of monkeypox cases in the country, after the emergence of several reports about the emergence of the disease in a number of countries in the world.

The ministry pointed out that it took the initiative to study and assess the risk of the epidemic locally, according to the volume of international travel, and issued a circular for medical staff working in the country to work on discovering cases and reporting them to the concerned health authorities. The ministry also developed mechanisms for laboratory diagnosis of suspected cases with the required speed.

She added, “The technical advisory team for pandemic control has prepared a guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected cases, and precautionary measures.”

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and health authorities are strengthening epidemiological surveillance to ensure the rapid detection of cases and work to prevent the local spread of this virus, as it is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Ministry called on the public to take information from official sources in the country and not to circulate rumors and false information, in addition to the importance of following up on developments and instructions that will be issued by health authorities.



