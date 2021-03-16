The Ministry of Health and Prevention invites all citizens to participate in the Emirates Genome Program, which aims to provide the best levels of health care to understand the nature of genetic diseases prevalent in the UAE society, by using genomics and applying personalized medicine for Emirati patients and families, in order to provide accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment for patients, and to promote disease prevention Genetic and chronicity among future generations, and re-invent the country’s health policies in the future, based on national competencies and in cooperation with the most prestigious medical research centers, to enhance the country’s position as a global center for innovation in the health sector and raise the country’s position in the global competitiveness index.

The Emirati Genome Program, open to the participation of all citizens, aims to provide better insights into the genetic diversity of the country’s citizens. Participants in this program contribute to a process of scientific discovery that has many potential benefits in the future, including the adoption of tailored strategies for health services across the country, and support for the transition from the traditional interactive model of healthcare services to managing them more proactively and preventively. The program was launched in cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and it is one of the initiatives of the “Omex Center of Excellence” recently launched by the “G42 Healthcare”, which is the largest biological science facility “OMEX” in the region and the most technologically advanced.

The experimental phase of the Emirati Genome Program had successfully ended with G42 Healthcare experts establishing the first new reference genome for Emiratis based on DNA samples collected from 1,000 citizens. The samples were analyzed using the generation’s genetic sequencing platforms. Third and next generation cutting-edge artificial intelligence. The reference genome will be used as a qualitative standard for individual genomes to be measured to diagnose hereditary health conditions, and to supplement treatment plans with important data in order to provide customized health care to UAE citizens.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, called on citizens to participate in the program, saying: “One of our main priorities is to develop a preventive health care system in line with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years. The UAE Genome Program is one of the most comprehensive and ambitious genome programs in the world. It is our main initiative to provide a preventive health system dedicated to Emirati citizens. We look forward to the participation of all citizens of the country in the program, and to help us achieve our goal of providing innovative and world-class health services and building a healthier future. “

His Excellency Al Owais indicated that the Emirates Genome Project is one of the pioneering projects to explore the future of the health care sector and enter a new era of genetic medicine based on the use of genetic information, as part of clinical care. With the aim of enhancing the prevention of genetic and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, cancer diseases and asthma, and access to personalized treatment for each patient according to genetic factors, through the use of genetic science and innovative modern technologies on genotyping and genetic sequencing to identify the genetic fingerprint.

For his part, CEO of “G42 Healthcare” Ashish Kochi said, “The Emirates Genome Program aims to achieve a new exceptional achievement in the UAE healthcare sector. We urge Emirati citizens of all ages to participate in the program and contribute to building a healthier future.” For future generations, and as we are pleased with the wide response the program received with its launch in Abu Dhabi, we are looking forward to the participation of one million people who will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of health care in the UAE. “

The success of the Emirates Genome Program depends greatly on the voluntary participation of Emirati citizens across the country. The increase in the number of volunteers will contribute to enhancing the comprehensiveness of the genome outcome data, thus establishing a rich database from which scientists and medical experts benefit to create the Emirati reference genome.

Emirati volunteers can visit a sample collection center in the exhibition hall of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and the “Biogenics Laboratory” in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, where a team of healthcare experts will be waiting to assist them during the process. Other additional sample collection centers will open across the country in the coming weeks and months. Volunteers will be required to record their explicit consent before joining the program.





