The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on customers to benefit from the service of submitting complaints or observations about private health and pharmaceutical facilities electronically, as part of the package of services it provides to improve the quality of the health system. The Ministry provides customers with four channels, including the website, smart application, customer happiness centers in the representative offices, and the customer happiness center in the Ministry’s office in Dubai, where the Control, Audit and Inspection Department communicates with the complainant, to confirm the receipt of the request and its content, request the medical file from the concerned health facility, and then transfer the complaint. To the Medical Liability Committee, which in turn hears the complainant and the health facility, to evaluate the medical procedures taken by the doctor, and to issue the report. The parties concerned with the complaint have the right to appeal within 30 working days on the report of the Medical Liability Committee, and the grievance is submitted to the Higher Committee for Medical Liability for a decision.

The medical complaints procedures system deals with medical practices only, and complaints related to financial and insurance issues are not considered, because they fall within the jurisdiction of consumer protection or judicial authorities.

As for the time period for settling medical complaints, it depends on their nature. Complaints may take an intensive and detailed investigation and for a longer time to ensure the interest of

all parties, in order to achieve the best results. The Director of the Oversight, Audit and Inspection Department at the Ministry, Dr. Hessa Ali Mubarak, said that the Ministry deals with transparency in the event of proven negligence and medical error by health facilities and medical staff, within the framework of its concern for the health and safety of community members, as a priority in all plans and programs.