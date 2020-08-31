People at risk will begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine as early as September this year. This was announced on Monday, August 31, by the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko.

“[Для] of risk groups, the first vaccines will begin to arrive in a small volume in September, and more massive vaccination coverage is planned after November – December, “the minister is quoted as saying TASS.

Murashko announced the start of vaccination against coronavirus infection in November-December earlier on the same day.

On August 11, the world’s first coronavirus vaccine was registered in Russia. The drug was developed by specialists of the Center. N. Gamalei and was named “Sputnik V”. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation announced the launch of the vaccine into production and issued a permit for a post-registration study.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Oleg Gridnev, the first recipients of the vaccine of the Center. Gamaleys will become health workers and the elderly. The effectiveness of the drug can be assessed by the results of the formation of population immunity.

As of August 31, 995,319 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. Over the entire period, 17,176 deaths were recorded, 809,387 people recovered.

All information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf… Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112. In addition, information is available under the hashtag #WeWeTogether.