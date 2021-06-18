Re-vaccination with “Sputnik V” should take place at a frequency of once a year or once every two years, said Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Oleg Gridnev. TASS…

According to Gridnev, the effectiveness of the Russian drug against coronavirus with repeated vaccination remains. He also recalled that thanks to the increase in industrial production, the domestic vaccine has become more affordable in Russia.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health explained that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light can be successfully used for revaccination. The department noted that for people over 60 years old, it is recommended to use “Sputnik V”.

Four vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. The first drug to be registered was Sputnik V, which is based on the human adenovirus. Then three more domestic vaccines were registered – EpiVacCorona, KoviVak, as well as the one-component Sputnik Light.