People will be sent to sobering-up centers only in a helpless state. This condition was named in the Ministry of Health, reports TASS…

“It is important to note that we are not talking about forced, involuntary detention of citizens. We are talking only about cases when a citizen is in a helpless state due to intoxication, and his life is in danger, but at the same time he does not need medical assistance, ”the ministry said.

In addition, the department stressed that the decision to create sobering-up centers is made by the regions, taking into account the need for such institutions. The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Labor are planning to approve general rules for the operation of sobering-up centers, which will include types of assistance for drunk people.

On December 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the return of sobering-up facilities. The law gives police officers the right to deliver drunks to special sobering-up centers created on the basis of medical, social and municipal institutions. Since the beginning of 2021, the regions have received the right to create medical sobering-up centers “on the basis of partnership with private organizations.” It was reported that the average price of a night in such an institution would be about 1.5 thousand rubles.

The sobering-up centers were liquidated in 2011 during the reform of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Work with drunk citizens was delegated to hospitals. In several Russian regions, sobering-up stations are organized on the basis of medical, social and other institutions, but their activity is not legally regulated.