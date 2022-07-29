Specialist of the Ministry of Health Gambaryan called for a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes in Russia

The head of the Center for Prevention and Control of Tobacco Consumption of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine of the Ministry of Health, Marine Gambaryan, advocated a ban on vapes and electronic cigarettes. She stressed that without the introduction of restrictions on their sale, it is impossible to achieve state goals to combat tobacco consumption. RIA News.

“There are no grounds and arguments why vapes and electronic cigarettes, tobacco heating products, should be allowed for free sale, when it is known that these products are absolutely harmful to health,” the specialist emphasized.

Gambarian added that these products do not help quit smoking and cannot be used as products to minimize the harm from smoking regular cigarettes. She recalled that nicotine consumption contributes to the development of bronchitis and asthma, and can also provoke malignant neoplasms and diseases of the cardiovascular system.

The expert of the Ministry of Health emphasized that any electronic nicotine delivery systems are harmful to life and health. Moreover, they contain synthetic, extremely toxic nicotine, which is absorbed into the blood in the oral cavity and reaches the brain receptors faster than when smoking regular cigarettes, which causes persistent addiction.

Earlier, Vladislav Zaslavsky, Deputy Director of the Department for the Digital Labeling of Goods and Legalization of Product Circulation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, spoke out against the ban on electronic cigarettes and vapes. He recalled that the bans lead to the formation of a black market, without control, and it is not clear what kind of nicotine and in what quantity will appear there, and called for the introduction of a mandatory labeling system as soon as possible.