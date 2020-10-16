Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko assessed the reserve bed fund for patients with coronavirus. He told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports TASS…

According to the head of the department, currently 182 thousand places for patients with COVID-19 have been deployed in the country, of which 162 thousand have been filled. “20 thousand beds is a reserve that can be used today,” the minister stressed. He added that the maximum number of beds for those infected with the coronavirus was 184 thousand.

At the same time, about 50 percent of places are free in intensive care. There are 2.8 thousand patients with coronavirus in intensive care units of hospitals. The number of outpatients hovers around 65 percent, Murashko concluded.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced the complication of the situation with coronavirus in Russia. An increase in new cases of coronavirus infection is observed in 60 Russian regions, she said.

Over the past day, Russia has recorded a record for the number of deaths of patients with COVID-19 – their number was 286. Over the past day, 13,754 new cases of coronavirus infection were also detected in the country in 85 regions and 8,392 recoveries.