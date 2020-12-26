The Russian Ministry of Health has approved the use of the Russian drug “Sputnik V” for vaccination of people over 60 years old, said the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. He is quoted by RIA News Saturday, December 26th.

According to him, the safety of the vaccine for senior citizens was confirmed during the examination. “Now the Sputnik V vaccine is approved for use in people aged 18 and over,” he said.

Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials on this category of citizens were completed on December 24. As the director of the Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg said at the time, the results obtained are not worse than those obtained in the first or third phases of clinical trials in other age groups.

On December 21, Alexander Gintsburg said that elderly Russians would begin to vaccinate against coronavirus in the first months of next year. According to him, after the completion of the tests, the vaccine can be given to people over 18 years old, and there will be no upper age bracket.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that he is not vaccinated because of the age restrictions that the vaccine has, but he will do it “as soon as it becomes possible.”