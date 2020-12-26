The examination confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Center, for people over 60 years old. This was announced on December 26 by the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko.

“Clinical studies have been carried out on the use of the Sputnik vaccine in persons over 60 years old. The expertise has confirmed its safety and effectiveness, ”he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

The minister added that the department approved amendments to the instructions for medical use of the drug.

Thus, citizens over the age of 60 can also be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Earlier that day, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) noted that Sputnik V showed an efficiency of over 90% among people over 60 years old.

The completion of drug trials on volunteers of this age group became known on December 24. Later, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that during the testing of “Sputnik V”, as well as from the moment it entered civil circulation, no severe allergic reactions to the drug were recorded.

Sputnik V, the first coronavirus vaccine in the Russian Federation and in the world, developed by the Gamaleya Center, was registered on August 11. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%, while for severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

EpiVacCorona, the second vaccine against coronavirus, developed by specialists from the Vector Russian center, was registered on October 14.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia started on December 15. Nikita Lomakin, head of research and chief investigator of the Central Clinical Hospital, told Izvestia that patients vaccinated with the EpiVacCorona and Sputnik V vaccines tolerate the vaccination with both drugs in the same way. In the vast majority, everything is asymptomatic – there are no complaints.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that by the end of the year more than 14 thousand doses of EpiVacCorona will be delivered to the regions, and by February the volume will increase to 50 thousand doses.