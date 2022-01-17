The Ministry of Health has approved a list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, reports RIA News.

“I order to approve the attached list of medical contraindications for preventive vaccinations against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19,” the document says.

So, temporary contraindications to vaccination against coronavirus are acute infectious and viral diseases. In addition, the basis for refusing vaccination is hypersensitivity to the components, an allergic reaction and post-vaccination complications.

Malignant neoplasms are a contraindication for the use of EpiVacCorona and Kovivac. “Kovivak”, “Sputnik Light”, “Sputnik M”, “EpiVakKorona” and “EpiVakKorona-N” are contraindicated during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, warned of the deadly danger of using coronavirus as a “live vaccine”. Such a “vaccination”, according to the scientist, can carry various risks, including fatal ones, since the consequences of the disease are unpredictable.