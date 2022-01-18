The Ministry of Health has approved a list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus. The document, signed by the head of the department Mikhail Murashko, was published on the official portal legal information. Among the reasons for the withdrawal of vaccination are allergies, complications after the first vaccination, acute infections and chronic diseases in the acute stage. For a number of drugs separate other restrictions are established.

Approve the attached list of medical contraindications for preventive vaccinations against a new coronavirus infection COVID-19 Mikhail Murashko Minister of Health of the Russian Federation

In early December, Izvestia, citing sources reportedthat the Ministry of Health is preparing an extended list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus.

Russians with multiple sclerosis asked the ministry to clarify the list of contraindications for vaccination against COVID-19 and include their disease in the list.

Georgy Kostyuk, chief freelance psychiatrist of the Moscow Health Department, also spoke about the absence of contraindications for vaccination in case of mental disorders. He noted that patients are vaccinated voluntarily. Experts provide explanations, talk about the principles of the vaccine and the importance of vaccinations.

Perpetual contraindications

Perpetual contraindications for vaccination, according to the list, include allergies, severe complications after a previous vaccination, such as anaphylactic shock, convulsions, fever above 40 degrees, swelling and hyperemia at the injection site.

Also, Russians with individual intolerance to the components of the vaccine can receive a medical exemption.

Contraindications for a certain period

The list of the Ministry of Health indicates contraindications established for a certain period. These include acute infectious diseases occurring in severe and moderate severity, exacerbation of chronic diseases. Also, vaccination is contraindicated two to four weeks after recovery or remission.

You should not be vaccinated for people with mild ARVI and infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract until the body temperature returns to normal.

Earlier, the general practitioner, immunologist Irina Yartseva, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, named the main contraindications for vaccination against COVID-19. According to her, the main contraindications are any chronic diseases in the acute stage, for example, decompensation of diabetes mellitus.

Other contraindications

For patients with malignant neoplasms, vaccination with Epivaccorona, Epivaccorona-N and Kovivac preparations is contraindicated.

I do not vaccinate “Epivaccorona”, “Epivaccorona-N”, “Sputnik Light”, “Sputnik M”, “Gam-covid-vak-lio” and “Kovivak” to pregnant and lactating women.

“Gam-kovid-vak-lio”, “Sputnik M”, “Epivakkorona-N” and “Kovivak” is contraindicated in older people. Vaccines are not administered to minors, with the exception of “Sputnik M” – but in this case, the contraindication is the age of up to 12 years.

Also, the list of the Ministry of Health contains other contraindications, determined by the instructions for the medical use of drugs.

A year after the start of mass vaccination, Russia has achieved herd immunity at almost 64 percent. According to the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, the level of herd immunity in Russia is 63.7 percent, vaccination with the first component has been carried out 80.2 million times, with two – more than 76.7 million. Among elderly Russians, 49.7 percent of residents were fully vaccinated, and 51.5 percent received the first vaccine.