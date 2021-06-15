The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 116,377 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided until yesterday to 13,964,439 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 141.19 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine and seek to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.



