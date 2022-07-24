The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the registration of three new cases of monkeypox in the country, according to the policy followed by health authorities for early monitoring and investigation of the disease.

The ministry recommended community members to follow safety and health prevention measures, and to take preventive measures when traveling and gatherings.

She reassured the community members that the health authorities take all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts and follow-up, in addition to continuous and diligent work to ensure the health sector’s readiness for epidemics and infectious diseases.

It also called for taking information from official sources in the country, avoiding circulating rumors and false information, and following up on developments and instructions issued by health authorities.



