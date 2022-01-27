The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 39,956 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided to date to 23,445,868 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 237.06 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a COVID-19 vaccine, in an effort to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.