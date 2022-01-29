The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 36,191 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided to date 23,513,867 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 237.74 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a COVID-19 vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.



