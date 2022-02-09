The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 24,798 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided to date 23,780,828 doses, and the vaccine distribution rate is 240.44 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

