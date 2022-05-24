The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the monitoring of the first case of monkeypox in the country in accordance with the policy followed by the health authorities in the country for early detection and investigation of monkeypox.

The ministry said in a statement that the case belonged to a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa and receiving the necessary medical care in the country.

The ministry reassured community members that the health authorities in the country are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and follow-up.

The Ministry affirmed that, in cooperation with health authorities, it follows an epidemiological surveillance mechanism in accordance with the highest international practices to ensure sustainable efficiency, protect society from communicable diseases, and quickly discover cases and work to limit the local spread of all diseases and viruses, including monkeypox.

The Ministry called on the honorable public to take information from official sources in the country and not to circulate rumors and false information, in addition to the importance of following up on developments and instructions issued by health authorities.

6 ways to prevent monkeypox

Moderna is testing a potential monkeypox vaccine

WHO: 131 cases of monkeypox were recorded outside Africa



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

