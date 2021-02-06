The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 193 thousand and 187 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that were provided until yesterday to four million 201 thousand and 347 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 42.48 doses per 100 people. This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

The day before yesterday, the UAE exceeded the number of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, which it provided four million since the launch of the national campaign, the result of the efforts of the health sector, and the awareness of the UAE community about the importance of the vaccine, and that it is the best way to contain the “Covid-19” pandemic. And moving forward towards recovery.





