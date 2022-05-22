The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 9,301 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses to 24,854,107, with a distribution rate of 251.30 doses per 100 people. And 100% of the first dose recipients, and 97.97% of the two doses recipients out of the total population in the UAE.



