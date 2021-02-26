The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 87,263 doses of the Covid 19 vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of doses that have been provided to date to 5,933,299 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 59.99 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid 19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid 19” virus.





