The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 29,515 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses that have been provided to date 22,431,861 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 226.80 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a COVID-19 vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID-19 virus.



