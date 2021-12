The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 15,093 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses to 22,281,418, with a distribution rate of 225.28 doses per 100 people. 100% of the first dose recipients, and 91.35% of those receiving two doses out of the total population in the UAE.



