The primary wave of COVID-19 has not but led to Russia, so the second wave shouldn’t be even being mentioned. This was introduced on September 8 by the chief freelance epidemiologist of the Russian Ministry of Well being Nikolai Briko.

He famous that the variety of new instances of the illness is rising. In his opinion, that is because of the seasonal enhance within the incidence.

“September – that is once more folks got here again to life after holidays, the formation of organized groups in colleges, greater instructional establishments and so forth. This must be accompanied by a sure enhance in morbidity. <...> There’ll not be a repetition of what occurred within the spring, and the occasions might be carried out in a focused method in relation to the collectives the place this might be recorded, “he says,”RIA News“.

Earlier, on September 5, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin mentioned that the state of affairs with coronavirus within the areas is a continuation of the primary wave of the unfold of an infection. In response to the mayor of the capital, because of the completely different timing of the pandemic within the areas of the nation, this can be very essential “to regulate by area and generally by cities and municipalities.”

As of September 8, 1,035,789 instances of COVID-19 have been detected in Russia, of which 5,099 have been within the final 24 hours. Over the whole interval, 17,993 sufferers died from this an infection, 850,049 sufferers recovered.

