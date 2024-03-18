Ministry of Health: since March 12, 11 people have been killed in shelling in the Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region, from March 11 to 18, 11 people were killed due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This data was provided by the region’s Minister of Health Andrei Ikonnikov, quoted by TASS.

“In just the week from March 12 to 18, we had 93 people injured, 11 of them died,” the Ministry of Health reported.