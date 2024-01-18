There are no obstacles to the supply of the oncological drug Ixempra to consumers in the Russian Federation, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health told Izvestia on January 18.

On the eve of the publication “Kommersant“reported that there was a shortage of the oncological drug for the treatment of breast cancer, Ixempra, based on ixabepilone.

“According to the manufacturer, there was previously a change in the supplier of the pharmaceutical substance used in the production of the drug. At present, all the necessary administrative decisions have been made, there are no obstacles to its supply to consumers in Russia,” explained the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health.

Deputy Director for work with regions, National Medical Research Center of Oncology named after. N.N. Blokhin of the Russian Ministry of Health Alexander Petrovsky noted that Ixempra is one of the drugs that have proven themselves in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

“At the same time, this is one of many drugs – there are at least ten of them in total. It is not the determining drug in therapy and is prescribed at a later stage to patients who have received two or more treatment regimens. In general, there are no signs that the drug will disappear from the market,” Petrovsky said.

Earlier, on January 17, it was reported that the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) agreed on prices for the ophthalmic drug Laxolan. This is the first domestic generic within the INN Ranibizumab. Maximum selling prices were reduced by 17%. Thus, the cost of a package with one bottle of the drug at a dosage of 10 mg/ml was 32,091 rubles.