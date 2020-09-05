The number of patients with coronavirus infection in Russian hospitals has halved in three months. This was announced on the air of the TV channel “Russia-24” by the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, reports TASS…

He clarified that 90 thousand people remain in medical institutions, more than 2.5 thousand are in intensive care units and are connected to ventilators.

“On the whole, the situation in the country has positive dynamics,” the minister said earlier. At the same time, he added that in 30 regions the situation, despite positive trends, is still tense. According to him, these are mainly northern regions where shift workers work.

According to the latest data, 1.015 million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 832 thousand people recovered, 17.6 thousand patients died.