The head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that in more than half of the subjects of the country, the mortality rate dropped to the indicators of the “pre-coronavirus” period of 2020. The minister spoke about this in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, prevention of the incidence of coronavirus and medical examination helped to achieve results. “2020 – in the first four months there were the lowest mortality rates in history, and the covid, of course, radically changed the situation,” Murashko said.

The head of the department added that the rehabilitation of patients with coronavirus played a large role in reducing mortality. Murashko also stressed that hospitals are obliged to transfer lists of patients to polyclinics, so that they are called for an appointment with a doctor after discharge.

Earlier, the minister commented on the analysis cited in the Times publication on the revision of data on deaths from COVID-19 in the country. It said that in Russia, the mortality rate from infection is greatly underestimated. Murashko stressed that the Russian mortality reporting system is one of the best.