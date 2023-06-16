The Ministry of Health and Prevention, represented by the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery, launched the “Nebras” – My Journey in the World of Nursing and Midwifery Research initiative, which aims to enhance the capabilities of nursing and midwifery cadres, to participate in scientific research that responds to national health priorities and contributes to the development of health and nursing policies and practices. In implementation of the objectives of the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy (2022-2026), in partnership with the global pharmaceutical company “Pfizer”.

The initiative includes the implementation of a national program for guidance in the field of nursing and midwifery research, which includes opening the door for scientific research experts in the field of nursing and midwifery to apply to be mentors in the program, as they are selected based on specific criteria, and then they undergo an introductory workshop on the program over a period of three days. Nursing and midwifery to present their research ideas as trainees. After selecting the appropriate ideas, a mentor is identified for each trainee and a guidance plan and the agreed time period are set, within an integrated electronic platform. The program concludes by honoring the participants, presenting their achievements and the outputs of their research studies, working on publishing them and issuing a comprehensive report on them.

The head of the National Nursing and Midwifery Committee at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Sumaya Muhammad Al Balushi, said: “The nursing and midwifery professions represent an essential pillar in the UAE health system, as they provide specialized care to all segments of society, which reflects our directions towards leadership and the adoption of best practices to enhance and sustain the system.” health care system and the establishment of a health care system consistent with the vision of the UAE for the next fifty years.

Dr. Al-Balushi explained that the initiative (Nebras – My Journey in the World of Nursing and Midwifery Research) comes in implementation of the objectives of the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy (2022-2026), under the theme of “scientific research and evidence-based practices,” noting that the initiative supports the implementation of priority research studies. Within the umbrella of the implementation of the national strategy, as it provides a clear vision to direct the strategic national initiatives and plans, and also reflects the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in promoting a culture of scientific research, which contributes to improving the status of nursing and midwifery in society and attracting young national talents of both sexes to join them and adopt their specialized clinical paths. It also embodies its keenness to support health personnel and provide them with the necessary skills and tools to achieve excellence in their fields of work, contribute to achieving global leadership and participate in building knowledge, evidence and concepts related to the professions of nursing and midwifery.

Dr. Al Balushi highlighted the objectives of the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy (2022-2026), which was approved by the Council of Ministers in 2022, including strengthening the governance of the nursing and midwifery professions through professional organizational policies and practices to ensure their sustainability, contributing to achieving sustainable development goals, and ensuring planning and management of forces. nursing and midwifery cadres, and ensuring that nursing cadres exercise their responsibilities in line with their education and experience to provide high-quality health care services, pointing out that the Nebras initiative constitutes an important step towards achieving the objectives of this strategy.

For her part, Dr. Nadine Tarsha, Medical Director of Pfizer in the Gulf region, said: “The nursing staff constitutes the largest group of healthcare professionals and has a contribution to clinical research and the enhancement of patient care. We at Pfizer have a supportive approach to developing health and nursing policies around the world. We are proud of the partnership With the Ministry of Health and Prevention to enhance the prominent role played by the nursing cadre in supporting the strengthening of the health system in the United Arab Emirates We look forward, through the “Nebras” initiative, to contribute to the national strategy for nursing and midwifery, by supporting new strategies to enhance education and disseminate scientific research in general .”

It is noteworthy that the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy (2022-2026) includes five axes: governance and leadership, an effective package of legislation, an integrated administrative system for human cadres in the nursing and midwifery professions, high-quality nursing care services, quality promotion and innovation in education and professional development, and research. Scientific and evidence-based practices.

The National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery was formed under the presidency of the Ministry of Health and Prevention to supervise the implementation of the strategy at the national level. Which includes in its membership national partners such as the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, private health agencies and academic bodies in Country.