The Russian drug for coronavirus “Sputnik V” was allowed to vaccinate pregnant women. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko. He is quoted by RIA News…

According to him, this decision was made in connection with the positive results of clinical trials and the safety of the vaccine.

Earlier, Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the Moscow hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, assessed the possibility of infertility after being vaccinated against COVID-19. He noted that rumors about the negative impact of the vaccine on reproductive health are speculation.