In line with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps control the virus .. The Ministry announced that all vaccination centers will be allocated temporarily to receive the elderly and people with chronic diseases in order to ensure their health with the increase in the number of infections. In the past weeks.

In this regard, the ministry said that this will take place during the next 4 to 6 weeks to focus on vaccinating the largest percentage of these groups most vulnerable to infection with Covid-19 virus.

The Ministry stated that during this period, other groups of society can receive the vaccine after booking an appointment in advance at the vaccination centers available in the country.

The Ministry appealed to the families of the elderly and those with chronic diseases to urge them to vaccinate to preserve their health and safety.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

