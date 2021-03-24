The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, was a supporter of maintain during the next Easter the time established for the curfew and do not advance it to 8:00 p.m., as the Ministry of Health is studying.

“We consider right now that the measures that are in place are adequate,” Pedreño said in statements to Onda Regional. For the Health Minister, his position in favor of maintaining the established time for the curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. does not mean that more restrictive measures are adopted if the evolution of infections, both by municipalities and at the regional level, requires it. However, he announced that he will abide by the decision made by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SMS).

Vaccination with AstraZeneca



Regarding the resumption of vaccination with the AstraZeneca doses, Pedreño recalled that will take place this afternoon in the pavilion of the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate, in Cartagena, and at the Murcia Sports Palace.

The administration of the doses will continue in the remainder of the week and in the next weeks for teachers and personnel of essential groups under 55 years of age, to which people between 55 and 65 years of these professional groups and the general population of this age group.