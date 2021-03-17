Dr. Muhammad Salim Al-Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, affirmed the ministry’s keenness to monitor the needs of health facilities, and to provide the necessary requirements to ensure the provision of distinguished health care services to make patients happy, according to well-thought-out programs and plans within the framework of applying national flexibility to enhance capabilities and measures Necessary for business and service continuity.

This came during his inspection tour of Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah and the two health centers of Falaj Al Mualla and Al Khazzan in Umm Al Quwain – during which he was accompanied by Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services – as part of his continuous visits to all health facilities of the Ministry and standing on the level of health care for patients and customer services. With the aim of strengthening communication channels with them about the quality of performance in terms of medical procedures and programs, and providing the best services that exceed their expectations, given that patients and customers are partners in developing the Ministry’s services, and improving the level of health care.

Dr. Al-Olama praised the role of national competencies in providing a system of advanced health services, which the Ministry is keen to strengthen and consolidate in order to make patients happy, praising the efforts and tender of the first line of defense champions of all nationalities, and their prominent role in immunizing the health of the UAE community to enter the recovery phase.

The scholars and Al-Serkal instructed to conduct a complete maintenance of Al Dhaid Hospital and expand the Physiotherapy Department, provide a mammogram device to meet the needs of patients, update the drug stock, and study the expansion of the Health Tank Center to raise the operational efficiency in terms of medical and nursing staff, medical devices and equipment, and their happiness during the tour listened to opinions. And the observations of some patients and reviewers, they also met with a number of medical staff about the procedures and the mechanism of work, and the most important needs and future aspirations in the health field, calling on employees to redouble efforts and adopt innovative solutions to enable them to provide the best health services to the fullest.

Dr. Al-Olama referred to the Ministry’s plans to conduct a continuous evaluation to develop the health sector response, enhance the absorptive capacity, and provide the best health care to members of society, thanks to the continuous support of the rational leadership with resources and capabilities, and its keenness to enhance continuous communication with field personnel to enhance positivity, motivation, and instill reassurance and confidence among groups Society with the ability of the UAE to cross the stage of “Covid-19” and enter the stage of recovery in light of the positive results that indicate that the national campaign for vaccination has achieved its goal of vaccinating 52 percent of the target group of the total population of the country, in conjunction with the gradual decrease in the proportion of infected people.