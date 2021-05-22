The Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved an updated list of semi-controlled medical materials and products that are included within the scope of the unified electronic platform for prescribing and dispensing narcotic drugs, surveillance and quasi-control.

And she emphasized in a recent decision, which she directed to health care practitioners, that the circulation of materials and products included in the new list be according to the conditions and controls.

The updated list of semi-controlled substances includes 110 medicinal substances and products.

Narcotic drugs are dispensed, monitored and quasi-controlled within specific conditions and controls, as prescribing and dispensing narcotic drugs is limited to internal departments of hospitals, with the exception of narcotic drugs in pharmaceutical form (tablets, capsules, patches) for use by patients outside the hospital, with a maximum of 30 days, according to the specified dose. From the doctor.

Medicines controlled by a special prescription issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, or local health authorities, are prescribed for patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases.

As for semi-controlled medicines, they are subject to reduced controls issued by the Ministry.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

