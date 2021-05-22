The Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved an updated list of semi-controlled medical materials and products that are included within the scope of the unified electronic platform for prescribing and dispensing narcotic drugs, surveillance and quasi-control.

The Ministry, in its Resolution No. 49 of 2021, regarding the list of semi-controlled medical materials and products, which it recently issued, and directed it to all health facilities and health care practitioners in the health sector, stated that the circulation of materials and products included in the new list must be according to the same conditions and controls of circulation. Semi-controlled medicines, mentioned in Ministerial Resolution No. “888” for the year 2016, regarding the controls and rules for the dispensing of narcotic drugs, control and quasi-surveillance.

The updated list of semi-controlled substances includes 110 articles and medical products, and the Ministry confirmed in its circular that this decision comes based on the requirements of the public interest.