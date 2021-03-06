In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and those who had contact with them and isolating them .. The Ministry announced that 242,159 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups in society using The best and latest medical examination technology.

‌

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,959 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total of registered cases to 408,236 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 14 infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,310 cases.

‌

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

‌

The Ministry announced the recovery of 1,901 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cures to 391,205 cases.