The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that the number of pharmaceutical factories in the country has reached 24, producing about 1,800 pharmaceutical brands, and the UAE is the best country in the Middle East and North Africa in registering medicines and pharmaceutical supplies.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition in Dubai, which concluded its activities yesterday, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for the health system, Dr. Amin Al Amiri, said that the UAE is the best country in the Middle East and North Africa in registering medicines and pharmaceutical supplies, as it registers within a week as a minimum. Maximum in the event that the requirements and conditions of the drug are completed.

Al Amiri said, “There are 24 pharmaceutical factories in the UAE at the moment, producing 1,800 different pharmaceutical brands, including 6 factories that produce medical supplies, while the other 18 factories produce medicines for nutritional supplements with medical claims.”

He pointed out that the total number of drug classes registered in the UAE exceeds 23,000 drug classes, distributed under 6 main drug groups, which fall under the thousands of drug classes that treat various diseases.

He stressed that the pharmaceutical industries of all types, including innovative medicines in the UAE, have become the focus of attention of international companies concerned with medicine, medical supplies and equipment, as they seek to produce their medicines and medical supplies in the UAE, due to the capabilities and facilities of the UAE.



